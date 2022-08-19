Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,151. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

