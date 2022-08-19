Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 589.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

