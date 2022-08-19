Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.0% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $261.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.