Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,544,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VHT opened at $246.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.