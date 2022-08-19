Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $225.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

