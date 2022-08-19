Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $100.58 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

