Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 879,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,296,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 167,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.