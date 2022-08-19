Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.1% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 75,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $390.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

