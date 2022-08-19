Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.47. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.
