Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,382. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.