Velas (VLX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $95.09 million and $2.85 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002665 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003531 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,340,701,282 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

