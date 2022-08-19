Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Velo3D Trading Up 4.3 %
VLD opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 5.26. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
