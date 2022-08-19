Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D Trading Up 4.3 %

VLD opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 5.26. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Velo3D

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 1.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 256,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 90.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

