Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target Cut to €29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

VEOEY stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.8178 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

