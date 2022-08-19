Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded to Underperform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

VZ opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

