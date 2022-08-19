Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $17.44. Veru shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 29,934 shares trading hands.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

