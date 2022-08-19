Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 315.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

