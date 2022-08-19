VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.21

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.21 and traded as high as $63.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.