VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.21

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.21 and traded as high as $63.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
