Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.24. 37,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59. The company has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

