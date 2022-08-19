Visor.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,980.45 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (VISR) traded 61.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $65,980.45 and $4.61 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,028,792 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance.

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

