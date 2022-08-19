Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.82. 1,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.