Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Trading Down 2.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 120,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 378,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

