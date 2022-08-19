Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €44.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €30.22 ($30.84) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €27.17 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($62.20). The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.41 and its 200-day moving average is €37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

