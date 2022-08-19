Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNO opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 308,072 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust



Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

