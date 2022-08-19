Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $107,826.04 and approximately $765.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 122,884 coins and its circulating supply is 85,984 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
