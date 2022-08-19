voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Raised to $10.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 51,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,583. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.77. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

