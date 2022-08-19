VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $97,100.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 2.5 %

VOXX International stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.