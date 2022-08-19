Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.72. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 89,869 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

