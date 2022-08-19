Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.72. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 89,869 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
