Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WNC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.89 million, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

