Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

