Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.64. 341,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,570,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

