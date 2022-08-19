Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells $3,864,350.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

