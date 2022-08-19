Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of WM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

