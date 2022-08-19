Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 4,530 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

