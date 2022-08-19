Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 97,900 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIXU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

About Gores Holdings IX

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.