Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 97,900 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXUGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIXU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

