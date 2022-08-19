Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGII. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $10,621,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,223,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGII opened at $10.00 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

