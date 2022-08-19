Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 83,839 DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUETU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.