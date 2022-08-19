Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000.

NASDAQ:GMFIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

