Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $854,000 Stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,898,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,958,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PEPLU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.88.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.