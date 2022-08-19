Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 76,668 LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

