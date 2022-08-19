Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCVIU opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

