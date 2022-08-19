Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOACU. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

