Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $690,000 Position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

MURFU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

