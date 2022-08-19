Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.49. Weber shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 27,947 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Weber Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weber

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

