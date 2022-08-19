Wedbush Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.