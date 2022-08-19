Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/16/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$19.00.
- 8/2/2022 – Tricon Residential was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 7/20/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00.
- 7/15/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $11.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
