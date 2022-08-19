Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE):

8/18/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €54.95 ($56.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/5/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/25/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/22/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.50 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/18/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.30 ($33.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/27/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/23/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/21/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.50 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.67 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.24 ($24.73). 1,811,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

