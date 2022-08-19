WELL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $451,074.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003649 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00073976 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

