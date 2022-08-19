Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %
WEN opened at $21.33 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
