Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

