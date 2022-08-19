Wendy’s (WEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:

8/15/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $23.00.

8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00.

8/3/2022 – Wendy’s had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

7/20/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $24.00.

WEN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

