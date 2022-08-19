Wendy’s (WEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:
- 8/15/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $23.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Wendy’s had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.
- 7/20/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $24.00.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %
WEN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.